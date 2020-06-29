De Beaurepaire Wines launch new cellar door

De Beaurepaire Wines has reopened for business with a new-look cellar door.

The Rylstone winery in New South Wales has converted two 170-year-old stables into a refreshed cellar door where guests can experience the brand’s French-style wines.

Guests can sample single-vineyard wines from Wednesday to Sunday from 11am until 5pm and try a range of cheeses and charcuterie.

The vineyard has also launched a new series of wine tours.

The Vigneron experience sees guests join founders Richard and Amanda de Beaurepaire on a guided vineyard walk to explore where their grapes are grown and discuss how terroir drives their wine styles.

While the Sparkling experience features a flight of three sparkling wines teamed with canapes in the cellar door or on property’s lawns.

“Wine, for us, is about nurturing our souls with a sense of place, connection, and sharing wonderful experiences with those around us that create long-lasting memories – a part of the joy of life,” says Amanda.

Bookings are now open.

Image credit: Destination NSW